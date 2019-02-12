N’Delta group faults MEND, RNDA on Buhari’s endorsement

By Emma Amaize

A group, 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, has picked holes in the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by a faction of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta and Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, describing it as disgraceful.

The agitators, who called on Niger Deltans to massively for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because of his stand on restructuring, said that is the way to guarantee a new Nigeria.

Leader of the group, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement, asserted, “The good people of the Niger Delta and the 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience are not surprised at the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC by the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta MEND. It is so pathetic and preposterous for the factional MEND to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Pointing out that RNDA stood against the 16-point agenda of the Pan- Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the campaigners urged Niger Deltans “to ignore and forgive the two groups because most of them and their followers do not have Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs to vote, but are thinking of using guns as usual.”

“We call on all Nigerians to rise and stand firm, be more determined to vote and protect their votes. For the Nigeria, we desire is no more far from sight. The new Nigeria will be delivered on Saturday February 16, 2019, we and the entire youths of the Niger Delta and Nigeria will unequivocally vote for the PDP for a new Nigeria and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the president.

“We, the youths of the Niger Delta from all nooks, crannies and creeks shall also protect our votes against the political buccaneers, who may want to cause violence or disrupt the process. We are determined to see the emergence of a new Nigeria where the Niger Delta shall have greater access to its resources and the abilities of its youths to translate their abilities to productive use,” the group stated.