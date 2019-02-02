NCEF declares national week of repentance, warfare

By Sam Eyoboka

WORRIED by growing “frightful cautions from above” ahead of the gen-eral elections, the Christ-ian Elders under the aegis of National Christian Eld-ers Forum, NCEF, has de-clared this week a period of intercession, repentan-ce and warfare prayers.

A statement signed by the coordinator, Prayer Desk of a coalition of Christian groups, Advocate for Freedom and Democracy, AFD, Prof. Kontein Trinya and addressed to all stakeholders across the country, said “It is with great awe I come again to you with the present discernment of and res-ponse to the sounds in the air, praying that the Lord would continue to find you at His altar.”

According to him, there have several warnings that grave judgment hangs over the land. Continuing, Prof. Trinya said: “Having been alerted by insistent calls from some watchmen and watchtowers in the nation because of those re-current ‘sounds’ in the air—those gladdening pro-mises and frightful cautions from above, and having consulted with some of the leaders of intercession in the land, I hereby make the following call to you, that God would remember mercy in the coming judgment to avert current political rumblings in the nation.

He maintained that the call is timely, especially also with respect to the nation-al electoral calendar for February 2019, thanking God for the many organ-ized and spontaneous prayer fires around the land.

The coordinator maint-ained that in the same week, Prophet Chuck Pierce from the US, at his own discretion and dates of his choosing as prompted by the Lord, was in Abuja in partner-ship with the respected Apostle Emmanuel Kure of Throneroom (Trust) Ministries, and this was his message in part: “Nigeria will once again rejoice,” but not before there has been a “plowing up of this land”; a land that “will be plowed and plowed and plowed.”

As if to tie the prophecy to what the elder Mess-enger had brought to the nation, “This is your time to plow this land, and I have mobilized the angelic host to plow *with you,” adding that the same prophecy described the present moment as “the beginning of seven mon-ths of *great conflict* Prof. Trinya stated that the Week of National Repent-ance – and warfare –has been scheduled to start tomorrow when everyone is expected to fast during the day and find at least an hour to pray before midnight.”

The exercise continues like that for the seven days but on the seventh and final day, the meeting should include children, women and men, with each group requesting God’s mercy during the times of ‘conflict,’ as well as urging the Man of War to con-tinue His battle that He has begun in Nigeria—against every Pharaoh, Nebuch-adnezzar, Herod, Sisera, Strong Man, etc.