NASU holds special prayer over non-payment of salary arrears in Oyo

Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) in six tertiary institutions owned by Oyo State Government have organised special prayers to seek divine intervention over non-payment of their salary arrears.

Comrade Ibrahim Akande, the Chairman, NASU, The Ibadan Polytechnic, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday at the venue of the special prayer that the workers were still hopeful.

Akande said all the six tertiary institutions in the state agreed to seek God’s intervention so as to ensure that their entitlements were released by the government having done all they could humanly do.

He listed the institutions as the Polytechnic Ibadan, Ibarapa Polytechnic Eruwa, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora.

Others are The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic Saki, College of Education, Lanlate and Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo.

“We feel it is high time we consulted God to intervene on the matter so that our request can be granted; the payment of the eight months arrears and increment in the subventions given to the institutions.

“Almost two weeks ago there was a programme at Ibarapa Polytechnic Eruwa; where all the traditional rulers including some professors in the Oyo State governing councils of tertiary institutions pleaded and appealed on our behalf to the state government, but up till now we are yet to know where we are going.

“At the union meeting on (Monday) Feb. 11, we understand that the Oyo State Government is likely to call us today, so we are expectant,”Akande said.

He further stated that the prayer was observed by both Christians and Muslims concurrently going on in all the tertiary institutions.

“We want our arrears paid and also an increase in the subventions for the institutions”. (NAN)