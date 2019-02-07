NASFAT prays for peacful polls

The event which was held at the NASFAT Islamic Centre, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway last Sunday attracted over 40 missioners and thousands of members from all branches in Lagos and Ogun states.

The prayer tagged: Oh Allah Let This Election Bring Peace and Progress in Nigeria, was held in two sessions, led by Ustaz Tirimizhi Olawale, known as Warrior and the Chief Missioner, Sheikh Maroof Abdulazeez Onike respectively.

Addressing journalists after the special prayers, Engr. Bolarinwa said: "The motive behind this prayer is to supplicate to Almighty Allah for peaceful elections. It is meant to counsel the electorate to exercise their civic responsibility by going out to cast their votes peacefully.

“It is also meant to tell all the contestants and politicians that power only comes from God and that you can only win an election if it pleases Allah. No matter what you deployed to win the election, if it does not please Allah for you to emerge as the winner, then you can never win the election. The spiritual connotation is that it is not by the number of people you win election. It is basically the pleasure of Allah. So, those who are contesting and those who are voting should look for peace.

“On why candidates standing for election were not present, Engr. Bolarinwa stated that all the candidates were invited but you cannot expect all merely because they are busy with their campaigns. They have other commitments, but the important thing is that we are praying for Nigeria and insha Allah, we will have a peaceful general elections, in every local government, in every state and in the country generally,” he stated.

He advised the candidates to accept the outcome of the election adding that “if anyone, however, feels aggrieved, he should go through the process allowed in law and not resort to violence. Be magnanimous to accept the judgment and move on. That is what is done in all civilized places. Of course, there will be another day. It pleases Allah when He gives positions and it pleases Him when He takes positions,” he said.

In the same vein, Women Affairs Secretary of the group, Alhaja Samiat Mumuni, said NASFAT was interested in peaceful and credible elections.

“We want peace in every corner of the the country, we don’t want a “do-or-die-affair politics. We don’t want anyone to die.”

She advised mothers to ensure that their children and wards are not used as thugs during the exercise. “We have the responsibility to ensure that our children and wards are not used as thugs. We should monitor their movement both during the day and night. If our children are not involved in violence, we will have a peaceful election. Peace is very important within our immediate community and the society at large.

“We don’t want anyone to die because of election. Experiences in the past have shown that we need to be prayerful, while we should also exercise caution and restraint during and after the election. We don’t want anyone to die because of election.

Also, the Education Secretary of the group, Dr. Rahmat Adisa, cautioned against apathy advising parents to vote wisely as only credible candidates will work to secure the future of their children.

The National Treasury Secretary, Alhaja Qudrat Lawal also cautioned candidates and party leaders not to do anything that will jeopardise peace in the country, urging Nigerians to continue to pray for the emergence of credible candidates at all levels of the elections.