NASFAT engages politicians, voters over peaceful polls in Oyo

Nasrul Lahi l Fatih Society, NASFAT, Oyo Zone last weekend organised a special prayer session towards peaceful, free and fair as well as credible 2019 elections at its Samonda branch. The occasion was also used to engage the political candidates on the need to embrace peace and conduct themselves in peaceful manner during and after the elections.

In his opening address at the event, the Oyo Zonal Chairman of NASFAT, Alh. Tajudeen Olaosebikan said the special prayer for peaceful elections was organised in fulfilment of NASFAT’s role as a critical stakeholder in the elections.

He admonished political gladiators to go into the election with the spirit of sportsmanship and eschew bitterness, rancour, thuggery and other vices associated with elections.

Speaking during the prayer session, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Oyo State, Barr. Mutiu Agboke who commended NASFAT for organising the prayer and counselling sessions for political office contestants said: “The election is going to be peaceful and I want to assure you that nobody will be rigged out in any way. INEC will fulfil its own responsibility, the security agencies are also ready to play their part and I want to assure you that there will be no problem,” he said.