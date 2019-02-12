Naira up to N361.87/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N361.87 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N361.87 per dollar from N361.95 per dollar on Monday translating to eight kobo appreciation of the naira.

The appreciation was as a result of a 16 percent increase in volume of dollars traded which rose to $131.99 million from $113.86 million on Monday.

However, the naira, yesterday, remained stable at N358 per dollar in the parallel market.