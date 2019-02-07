Breaking News
Translate

Naira appreciates to N358 in parallel market

On 5:58 amIn Business, News by TonyComments

By Babajide Komolafe

The Naira yesterday appreciated to 361.72 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.
Naira-Dollar
Naira-Dollar

Catholics in UAE greet pope with cheers and tears

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N361.72 per dollar yesterday from N362.58 per dollar on Tuesday translating to 86 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The appreciation was in spite 21 percent decline in volume of dollars traded which fell to $348.48 million yesterday from $441.38 million on Tuesday.

The naira however remained stable at N358 per dollar in the parallel market.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.