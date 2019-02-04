Breaking News
Translate

Naira appreciates to N358 in parallel market

On 12:01 amIn Business, News by adekunleComments

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to  N358 .5 per dollar in the parallel market. According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux de change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON),  the parallel market exchange rate  fell to N358 per dollar yesterday  from N360 per dollar the previous week, indicating N2 appreciation for the naira.

Naira

The  naira similarly appreciated  by 13 kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window with investors trading $225 million. Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N362..58 per dollar yesterday from N362.71  per dollar on Friday  translating to 13 kobo appreciation of the naira.

Naira losses marginally against dollar at I & E window

 

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.