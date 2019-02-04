NAHCO to take delivery of first set of N1.9 billion naira equipment

…invests N3.6Bn on facilities upgrade

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, NAHCO, is to take delivery of the first set of equipment valued about 1.9 billion naira by the end of the first quarter of this year.

This is part of the 3.6 billion naira equipment the company has planned to inject into the company to upgrade its facilities and enhance its operation.

The Group Managing Director of NAHCO, Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi made the disclosure while fielding questions from aviation reporters . she said a five year strategic plan has been unveiled by the company and massive investment in equipment and facilities is part of this plan.

According to Mrs Fagbemi : ”In terms of investment, in the last couple of months we have invested over N1.9billion in equipment which will be doubled by the end of the year, but you will begin to see the equipment by the end of the first quarter, the first set. ”

“The next set, by the end of the year, we would have spent about N3.6billion in equipment so we also believe that by September, we would have the next set of equipment , so that’s what we are doing in terms of equipment.”

She also said there are plans to make the company customer centric, through fresh innovations to make it retain its 65 per cent market share in aviation ground handling business, adding that the company is being re-invigorated

“What we are doing immediately is to ensure we refurbish what we have in terms of facilities. We will refresh them, to make them look better like our buildings, warehouses and all that. We will improve on all the processes within the system. That is all we are doing. On our people, I can’t tell you how much we are going to invest because we are also drawing up the peoples plan,”she said.

In terms of market share, she promised to maintain the huge market share and maintain leadership of the burgeoning market. She debunked allegations of animosity and unhealthy rivalry between it and its major competitor, SAHCOL, saying healthy competition is good for the business.

The NACHO GMD also use the occasion to explain the company’s relationship with Lufthansa airline. She explained that her firm had no issues with Lufthansa, describing the German airline as one of her best clients. She said the decision of the airline to divest its shares from NAHco had nothing to do with the health of the company.

She said the decision of Lufthansa to sell its shares in NAHCo was taken as far back as 2018 but took effect last year, describing it as pure business decision.

“Lufthansa in 2016 took that decision and leaving NAHCO was a corporate decision taken in 2016 that finally came into effect in 2018. In terms of what does it do to our image, I don’t know how a decision that was taken in Frankfurt, UK, that was taken for every country should be an issue if there is no mischief in telling that story or mischief in receiving that story. If Lufthansa had issues, they won’t be doing business with us”, she added.