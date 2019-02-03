N156M ALLEGED FRAUD: Court acquits former FUTA VC, Bursar

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AN Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has discharged and acquitted a former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola, and a former Bursar, Ayodeji Oresegun, of allegations of fraud brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The were arraigned on nine count charges bordering on obtaining money under false pretences, abuse of office, misappropriation of funds and conspiracy to steal N156,984,455.33 belonging to university.

Daramola was first arraigned before the court in January 2017 alongside the Bursar.

He was also said to have allegedly used public funds to finance private expenses, while engaging in illegal payment of allowances to the university’s Council members.

The prosecution further alleged that the VC collected bogus monthly imprest, transferred and placed N100m of the university funds in a fixed deposit account without authorisation.

Daramola and Oresegun, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Delivering judgement, Justice Williams Olamide stated that the prosecution had failed to establish its case against the appellants.

Olamide stated that he was inclined to believe the claims of the defendants as the prosecution could not sufficiently link them with the crimes.