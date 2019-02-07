N-Delta Youths urge security not to provoke electoral crisis

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: Niger Delta Youth Movement, NDYM has urged security operatives to be neutral during the election for the region to record peaceful election exercise.

National President of the body Comrade Joe Jackson and the Secretary in a statement made available to newsmen at the end of a meeting of the national executives of the body appealed to security operatives not to provoke ugly situations among youths and ex-militants in the region by any bias actions.

Congratulating the newly appointed acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Professor Nelson Brambaifa and his team the group also appealed for release of all outstanding money owed the commission for the new team to effectively discharge its duties to develop the region as an interventionist agency, adding that stakeholders should support the new team to succeed.

“We call on all the International Oil Companies (IOC’s) and government to remit their quota to the Board for further development of the Region.

While advising politicians against recruiting youths as private armies during the elections the group also enjoined all parties in the election to refrain from hate speeches capable of overheating the body politic.

“We totally condemn the unwarranted invasion of the Niger Delta Region with particular reference to Gbaramatu kingdom by the Nigerian Military since the Region is not at war with the Nigerian State.”, it said.