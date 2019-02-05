My victory signed, sealed, delivered – Nwosu

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo state governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu, yesterday said his governorship bid in the state had been “signed, sealed and delievered.”

Nwosu spoke alongside his deputy governorship candidate who is the Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, during their rally at Onuimo and Okigwe Local Government Areas of Imo state.

Nwosu said among other things that it was time for young people to take over governance in the state.

He added that Imo people should not forget Buhari’s statement during his presidential visit, where he said people should vote candidates of their choice.

He said: “My victory has been signed, sealed and delivered. My victory has been positioned. God has remembered the young people in Imo State.

“On the 16th of this month, President Buhari remains the best candidate and he will win the presidential election. I want you to vote for Buhari. He is the assurance to Igbo presidency.

“On the 2nd of March, women be prepared to defend your votes. The youths must be prepared to defend their future.”