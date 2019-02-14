My husband is destined to be president- Titi Atiku Abubakar

Titi Atiku Abubakar, wife of Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, says her husband has been destined to win the presidential election taking place on February 16th.

Titi made the remark during a private visit to a chieftain of the party, Chief Bode Olajumoke, in Lagos. She was accompanied by another chieftain of the party, Chief Olabode George and hordes of party faithfuls during the visit that took place on Thursday.

Expressing confidence that her hubby would be victorious at the polls, Titi said: “Atiku is a destined child. This is not his first time of wanting to be president, but God has said it is now. When they went for primaries in Port Harcourt, not many people thought it was going to be Atiku but he came top.

“The election next week will be peaceful like the PDP primaries and that is why we have come to our elders to pray for us because we want peace and tranquility in Nigeria. We pray the election would be free and fair, so that we can all enjoy the dividends of democracy. After the election next weekend, we shall celebrate.”

Explaining the purpose of the visit, she said: “We are here to seek your prayers for our country because an elderly person cannot be in the market and the head of the baby would be bent. I don’t pray for the other side of Nigeria and that is why we are running to the elders so that we could join hands together to put Nigeria in the right place. We have been educating our people, because we are not fighting for today, we are fighting for our future. The time to act is now.”