MWC 2019: Oppo releases 10 times lossless camera zoom

By Prince Osuagwu

Ahead of the Mobile World Congress to hold in Barcelona, Spain, later this month, Mobile devices manufacturer, OPPO, has built an innovative smartphone camera technology with its 10x lossless zoom which simply means that images captured by Oppo cameras are just as good as photos captured on convetional cameras.

The company said introducing the camera was important to signpost its position as an important enabler of mobile imaging technology.

The company prided itself as having been continuously involved in exploring and innovating in the field of mobile computing optics.

As the pioneer of hybrid optical zoom technology, OPPO’s innovation also makes mobile photography one step closer towards professional image quality, apparently helping it remain at the forefront of mobile phone photography.

OPPO’s triple-camera solution consists of Ultra Wide Angle + Ultra Clear Master + Telephoto features. The ultra-wide-angle camera has an equivalent focal range of 15.9mm. The primary camera guarantees photo quality and the telephoto camera, with 159mm equivalent focal range, combined with the original “peep-up structure” to support high-magnification zoom, can ensure a high-quality long-distance shot.

All three cameras work at the same time to maximise their respective advantages, optimise imaging quality at various zoom ranges to achieve 10x zoom in a relay manner. To maintain image quality at all ranges, OPPO has introduced dual OIS optical image stabilisation on both standard and telephoto cameras.