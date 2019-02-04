Mutiu Adepoju calls for consistency in Nigeria Professional league

Abuja – Mutiu Adepoju, former super Eagles player popularly known as “Headmaster” on Monday called for consistency in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).



Adepoju said that consistency in Nigeria’s professional league was the only key to making the league be at par with European league.

He said that all hands must be on deck to catapult the country’s league to an enviable height.

“We know it may not be very easy to get there but with consistency, we will get there.

“Although, LMC is trying but more need to be done in order to make the dream realisable,” Adepoju said.

The ex-internationale commended League Management Company (LMC) for efforts being made in repositioning Nigeria’s league, saying that there was hope for NPFL.

He also lauded the present super Eagles for outstanding performance, adding that they were determined to make Nigeria proud.

According to him, the present Super Eagles are doing well in all ramifications and is happy with them.

Adepoju said that present national team could not be compared to his era of the team because of the difference in the periods.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) kicked off on Jan. 21, for 2019. (NAN)