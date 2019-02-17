Mumspring sensitises women on child mortality

By Juliet Umeh

Worried by the increasing problem of neonatal mortality in Nigeria, a premier concierge for expectant parents known as Mumspring, recently, launched a Foundation to address the problem.

Neonatal death is when a baby dies in the first 28 days of life.

The Foundation has, as a matter of urgency, kick-started The Genesis Project – an outreach programme which began in 2018 at the Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA to provide safe birth kits that meet WHO standard and for ensuring a hygienic and infection-free childbirth to 150 women.

Mumspring said: “With the low numbers of births occurring in health facilities, low numbers of birth attended to by trained healthcare service providers, distance to healthcare facilities and many other factors such as access to healthcare, about 500 newborns die in Nigeria alone.

“In 2016, neonatal death rates rose to 34 percent, making Nigeria one of the countries with the highest rates in the world.

“More than the estimated one million children that die under the age of five years annually die during the first 28 days of life. Statistics show urgent need to address the increasing rate of neonatal mortality in Nigeria.”

Mumspring also floated a physical shop which offers convenient access to maternity and baby items such as nursery sets, baby gyms, skincare products, diaper bags, car seats, breast pumps and many more at competitive prices.

It explains: “Although being in existence as an online store for the past two years, Mumspring recently launched a physical store containing the best curation of baby products in Lekki, Lagos.

“Mumspring is committed to providing easy access to the best baby products, while leading the way for socially conscious businesses, ensuring that by 2030, neonatal mortality will be reduced to 3.4 per 1000 live births or less,” it added.