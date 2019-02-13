MTNF launches program for business of the Arts series

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MTN Foundation has launched series of workshops to give students of the MUSON Music Scholars Programme a better understanding of the business side of their craft.

The first in the quarterly series was themed: Copyright & Intellectual Property Protection, held in MUSON Centre, Lagos.

Speaking on the new initiative, Nonny Ugboma, Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, stated: “We have a long-term commitment to the development of young talent, as demonstrated through our interventions over the years.

“Last year, we sponsored a masterclass with the renowned countertenor, Daniel Taylor and soprano impresario, Ellen McAteer for all students of the MUSON School of Music; Our desire to see well-rounded music professionals who are skilful and understand the business of music led us to introduce this workshop series for participants in the music scholarship programme. The workshops will help prepare the scholars for the real world.”

Director, School of Music, MUSON, Princess Banke Ademola, who appreciated the Foundation, reminded attendees that “What MTNF is offering is critical learning often overlooked or unavailable to aspiring artistes. It’s difficult to find words to express my delight that beyond supporting the scholarship programme, MTN Foundation is providing this opportunity.