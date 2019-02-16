MTN ties with oracle for digital transformations in telecom industry

South Africa based mobile telecommunications major; MTN has sealed deal with Oracle Cloud Applications to drive one of the largest digital transformations in the global telecom industry across all its core business operations.

The implementation is expected to help MTN drive efficiency, scale operations and integration across its local and regional operations.

“MTN and Oracle partnered in 2018 to complete the design of the Oracle Cloud Applications. 2019 focuses on finalising the build and deploying across our markets,” said Belinda O’ Neil, Executive Boost, MTN.

The Oracle suite of cloud applications will also help MTN improve working capital through efficiencies in inventory management and reduce obsolescence. The implementation will drive further productivity through automation, self-service, IoT and mobile application capabilities; besides also enhancing management visibility across all business operations for real time performance measurement.

“With clear signs of economic recovery across key African markets, MTN’s decision to undertake large scale digital transformation will be instrumental in achieving strategic business objectives,” , said, adding that, Arun Khehar, Senior Vice President – Business Applications, ECEMEA, Oracle. “We are confident that the deployment of the Oracle Cloud enabled digital core will help MTN deliver value for all stakeholders and create differentiation needed to achieve market leadership.”

Under this initiative, MTN would implement Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP); Supply Chain Management, SCM, Enterprise Performance Management, EPM, Customer Experience, CX, Platform as a Service , PaaS, and Oracle Service Cloud solutions.