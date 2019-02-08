Mothers who abandon babies should have a rethink- Babande

By Evelyn Usman

Wife of the Comptroller-General of Immigration Service and President, Immigration Officer Wives Association, IMMOWA, Mrs Gaudatu Babande , yesterday in Lagos, frowned at activities of some women who abandon their new born babies to die, calling on them to have a rethink.

Represented by the chairperson, IMMOWA , zone A, Hajia Aisha Alfa, she advised that such women should strive to cater for their babies, no matter the condition they found themselves , reminding that the child might become a blessing to the nation or the international world in future.

She gave this admonition during the association’s visit to Little Saints Ophanage home in Ilupeju area of the state, where some donations were made to the children.

Appreciating the home for stepping in timely to rescue some of the abandoned children , she said, “ We are here to express our love for these little ones , to let them know they are appreciated and cherished , not only by the home but by IMMOWA in particular and the nation in general. We are also here to encourage them as mothers that we are optimistic that their future is bright.

“ My message to mothers who abandon their children at birth is that they should count themselves privileged for the opportunity of being blessed with the fruit of the womb because there are several women out there that are praying for such opportunity.

“Instead of carrying the pregnancy for nine months and abandon the baby to die, they should do all within their capability to raise the child. By so doing, they are performing their own obligation on the child”.

Appreciating the association for the gesture, Founder of the orphanage home, Rev. Mrs Christiana George , disclosed that the home had come a long way , despite challenges faced with caring for the children.

She said the home presently had 120 children with the youngest being a month old, adding that donations such as IMMOWA’s, from members of the public and not from government, had sustained the home since its 25 years of existence

She said, “ It has been very challenging these 25 years but at the same time very fulfilling . You know children are important gifts from God and you know looking after them most times is not a burden but a wonderful privilege . Most assistance comes from organizations like this. The government does not assist us”.