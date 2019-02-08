Moses marvels over passion for soccer in Turkey

Fernebahce of Turkey January signing, Victor Moses has confessed that he is amazed at the high level of passion being shown for football in the country, where he is bound to play on loan from Chelsea for 18 months.

Less than a month into his sojourn in Istanbul, Moses is already beaming with delight, as he is relishing the aura of passion in the Turkish Super Lig and the atmosphere he is enjoying at Fenerbahce.

Rohr leaves Eagles’ door open for Moses’ return, but…

Moses, who had previously played on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, is happy that he accepted the deal to join Ferne, which has a long history of signing Nigerian players.

Among them are Austin Okocha, Uche Okechukwu, Joseph Yobo and Emmanuel Emenike, the last of which Moses said he spoke with about what to expect at The Yellow Canaries before accepting their offer.