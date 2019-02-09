Breaking News
Moses has impacted greatly on Fenerbahce – Brassell

Victor Moses has been showered with praise by European Football expert, Andy Brassell for the impact he has had since transferring to Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

Victor Moses

The Yellow Canaries have gotten maximum points from the two encounters the former Nigeria international featured and he needed only nine minutes to open his goalscoring account after coming off the bench against Göztepe a week ago.

Against Göztepe, Moses showed his class in attack, easily dribbling past the opponents coupled with his excellent ball-playing skills.

”He dares to do stuff and in a climate that’s been wracked with fear really because the stakes are so high, if you go down it’s an absolute disaster – you can’t really use the word ‘disaster’ in sport – but they would definitely used that there,” said Andy.


