Monarch ratifies bylaw, banning sea piracy, kidnapping and cultism in Bayelsa kingdom

By Samuel Oyadongha

TWON-BRASS- DISTURBED by the upsurge in criminality in Twon-Brass Kingdom, the Amayanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, has issued a royal decree prohibiting sea piracy, cultism, kidnapping, drug addiction, rape and illegal possession of firearms in the kingdom.

The proclamation under Ordinance No 1 of 2019, signed by the monarch January 19, was considered necessary pursuant to peace and development of the kingdom, which is host to one of the nation’s crude oil export terminals, oil multinationals and servicing companies. It took immediate effect.

Also, the dress code for all Twon-Brass Kingdom meetings shall, henceforth, conform to the Nembe traditional dressing pattern, according to the proclamation. Only His Eminence, Royal Highnesses, Highness and chiefs alone are authorised to wear Donny.’

Outlawed in line with nation’s extant laws

The ordinance read: “That all secret cult and related associations/activities are hereby outlawed in Twon Brass Kingdom in line with extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That all consumers of illicit or hard drugs are hereby ordered to stop, in the alternative, they are ordered to leave the kingdom or shall be arrested by Seiyai security and handed over to relevant security agency (Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency) for prosecution and the kingdom shall testify against such person(s).

“That all non-indigenes living in Twon-Brass kingdom who engage and or encourage directly or indirectly activities capable of breaching peace and security of the kingdom shall be banished from the kingdom.

No indigene shall keep gun of any kind

“That from this day henceforth, I, King Alfred Papareye Diete-Spiff, hereby reaffirm that nobody, no matter how highly placed, is authorised to handle or keep guns of any kind, machete for any purpose other than domestic or industrial use or any weapon that can cause bodily injury in Twon Brass kingdom.

“That anyone involved directly or indirectly in kidnapping, sea piracy, informant to kidnappers or sea piracy, rape, any form of incident assault or indulges in related vices, shall be banished from the kingdom.”

Cemetery Committee

The royal proclamation also stipulates: “That for the purpose of maintenance of the Twon-Brass Kingdom cemetery, which at present is in a sad state, a Cemetery Maintenance Committee is hereby set up. Membership of the committee shall be two people per Ama drawn from the Elders Council only.

“That three per cent shall be deducted from the proceeds of “tri’paga” of any burial at source for the effective management of the cemetery by the Cemetery Management Committee. The deduction shall be done at source, irrespective of whether or not the corpse is to be buried at the kingdom’s cemetery. The committee shall give account of its stewardship once a year to the kingdom.”