Monarch hails FG for budgetary provision for Ikere-Akure road

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, has decried the deplorable state of the Ikere-Akure road, saying the road deserve urgent attention because of its commercial and economic significance.

Speaking while receiving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was in his palace in Ikere-Ekiti, the first class Monarch also called on the Federal Government to establish a federal university of education in the town.

The Monarch, who however lauded the Federal Government for making provision for the road in the 2019 budget, described the Akure -lkere road as “crucial for commercial and other activities for the fact that the road connects Ondo and Ekiti states and makes it crucial for interstate development.”

The monarch told the Vice President that “the current state of the road is deplorable. We thank the Federal Government for making provision for this important road in this year’s budget and hope there shall be execution as soon as possible. “We have the highest number of professors in Ekiti State; over 110 professors are from this community while we have several medical doctors as well as five Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN, the highest in this area. We are also the second largest town in Ekiti. Therefore, we deserve a federal institution.”

He lamented that: “It is disheartening that equipment meant to serve the agricultural needs of our people have been removed from the facility and taken to Asaba. An instance is the multi-million naira poultry facility that has been stripped and taken to the hometown of the current Managing Director of the river basin authority.

Earlier in his address, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had enjoined lkere residents to support the return of President Mohammed Buhari as president in the presidential election billed for February.

The Vice President, who highlighted the Buhari administration’s achievements to include improved power supply, youth empowerment, provision of basic infrastructure across the country, promised to consolidate on the achievements if re-elected.