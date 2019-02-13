Monarch-elect embarks on 20 bedspace hospital, maternity in Nsukka

By Chinenyeh Ozor

The traditonal ruler-elect of Ugbogidi/Ozara proposed autonomous community in Nsukka local government area, Enugu State High Chief Asadu Samuel Ikechukwu (Okenwa Ogadagidi) has embarked on construction of 20 bedspace free hospital and maternity for his community to alleviate medical associated problems of the community.

Primetime hospital and maternity foundation stone was laid last December at Ugbogidi/Ozara quadrangle in Edem Ani metropolitan town of Nsukka to ease medical health challenges of inhabitants of the community and stop circuitous journey for medical attention mostly for pregnant women and children alike in the community.

High chief Asadu until his elevation to the traditional stool of the community was a nurse in Dallas Texas for over 24 years before the community bestowed the traditional authority of the proposed Ugbogidi/Ozara autonomous community as the monarch elect based on his services to humanity, clothing widows, foods, shelter ,scholarships to indigent students both home and abroad, free medical services, rehabilitation of public primary schools at Ozi and Akpa Edem communities among others in the locality.

The Monarch elect in an exclusive interview with South East Voice (SEV) said the hospital project was born out of his desire to touch on the lives of people of his community in health associated issues to stop traveling long distances for medical attention for the people of the community, explaining that services at the hospital will be free both for major and minor operations, child delivery among other medical attentions.

He said that the hospital is designed as a modern cottage hospital features with apparatus of intensive care unit, outpatient bay, surgery, children bay and emergency room among others, nothing that nobody born of the community is expected to pay a dine of the services rendered no matter the position and level of the patient provided the person hails from ugbogidi/Ozara community.

The hospital and maternity project sponsored by Ogadagidi Global Empowerment Initiative,, a non profit organization would house doctors, nurses and other medical assistants to attend to patients at all times irrespective of the time of arrival and admission of the given patient unchallenged.

“ I am not building the cottage hospital and maternity to make money but to touch on lives of people of my community and thank God for what he bequeathed unto me materially both at home and in diaspora. I will be paying doctors and nurses handsomely to the standard of federal government approved salary structure for Nigerian Medical Practioners in the country” he assured.

“ I will equip the hospital to modern standard with every medical gadgets needed for surgery to stand the test of time in my community. Everything needed of the hospital when it becomes operational hopefully by August this year will be at my beck and call. We can’t be waiting for government alone to do everything, there are certain things individuals can do to assist government in their various communities. Look at what Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is doing in the three geo-political zones of the state in health care delivery system, roads network, infrastructure and human capital development . We can’t fold hands and wait for government for every singular project “ he said.

I challenge Nigerians in Diaspora to think home and stop the craze for wealth across the globe. East or West home is the best. We have very many wealthy Nigerians particularly Enugu state indigenes that starch money in foreign banks of European countries while people languish in abject poverty and penury in the country and Enugu state in particular. It’s time to give back to my community and my state what God gave me. I shall not stop at the hospital alone as Ogadagidi Global Empowerment Initiative projects are in phases to be executed one after the other till the type face of Ugbogidi/Ozara community turns to a mega city in tandem with the state government policy programmes on development “ he noted.

High Chief Asadu said that as a nurse he understands what it means to live healthy life, stressing that the 20 bed space hospital and maternity was a divine call to put permanent structure than the annual merry of food and drinks, gift items and wilful donations.

It could be recalled that early last year Ogadagidi Global Initiative built bungalow for an indigent widow whose mood house collapsed under heavy rainfall, as Chairman Edem United USA, renovated two dilapidated primary schools at Ozi and Akpa Edem communities while not less than 100 students at tertiary institutions enjoy his scholarship, equipped primary schools with computers and generators, built modern toilet facilities at primary schools in the area and empowered artisans of the community with soft loan of N100,000 per person for about 100 people of the community which includes measons, cyclists, petty traders and windows having earlier sponsored medical outreach programmes and registration of permanent voters card (PVC) across the communities in Edem Ani to make sure governor Ugwuanyi returns to the sit of power for the second term come Match 2,2019 general elections in the country.