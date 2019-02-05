Mohammed is DG APC Presidential Campaign launching in Kwara

Nigeria Ambassador to Malaysia, Alhaji Nurudeen Mohammed has been named the Director General of President Muhammadu Buhari campaign launching in Kwara.

The State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Reports have it that Buhari would visit the state on Tue, Feb. 12 as part of his campaign tour of the country.

AbdulRazaq, who is the APC governorship hopeful for the March 2, election, also announced Mr Kale Belgore as the Deputy Director General.

AbdulRazaq also announced various subcommittees for the presidential campaign launch.

He said membership of the subcommittees cut across the three senatorial zones of the state.

He listed the subcommittees to include welfare; security; contact and mobilisation; media and publicity; programme; venue; and protocol.

He added that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is the chief host while the party state chairman, Alhaji Bashiru Bolarinwa will be the host.