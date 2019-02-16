Minimum wage: NULGE warns governors against frivolous spending

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has cautioned state governors across the country against frivolous spending.

President of the Ondo State Chapter of the union, Comrade Bola Taiwo, asked the governors to set their priority right so as to be able to pay the new minimum wage

Taiwo insisted that government spending on frivolities should be reduced forthwith, adding: “The state governors in the country have what it takes to pay N30,000 minimum wage.

He disagreed with governors who said the new minimum wage, if implemented, would lead to disengagement of workers”, the NULGE chief said.

“ The implementation of the new national minimum wage across the country will not lead to the retrenchment of workers.

“On the issue of the N30,000 minimum wage, we believe the state can pay it. The governor here said he can pay but he said we should come to work regularly.

“Let me tell you, these governors can pay the money but they spend our money anyhow. We have salary commission and what they should do is that with the help of the constitution, let Salaries be first charge in the tiers of government”.