Mines Minister, Bwari empowers over 7000 Niger women, youth 

By Gabriel Ewepu

FOLLOWING the passion for human resource development and self-reliance, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Abubakar Bwari, has empowered 7,140 women and youths in Niger State.

Bwari who was represented by his wife, Hannatu Bwari, at the distribution of starter-packs for beneficiaries under the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, skills acquisition and training, disclosed that the start-up packs contain basic materials for soap- making and pomade-making, including N5,000 as working capital to commence their own business.

Bwari explained that the essence of the empowerment was to tackle and reduce unemployment among the women and young people in their 20s by making them financially independent and productive.

She also pointed out in her charge to the beneficiaries that the effort made was to help them become bigger entrepreneurs in a short time and therefore she dvised them to be committed to their business and not to abandon it as they would become employers of labour to reduce poverty in the society.

She said: “As cosmetologists, you have all received training in liquid soap-making, hair shampoo-making, pomade- making, antiseptic production, air freshener production and other diverse areas where your services are needed on a regular basis. It is now left for you to prove yourselves by the way you go about your business.”

Meanwhile, Director-General of NDE, Nasiru Argungu, represented by Abdullahi Mohammed, urged the beneficiaries to go back to their notes and ensure there is no confusion or lapses in their cosmetology business.

Also speaking was the Women Leader of Gurara Local Government, of Niger State, Halima Usman, who expressed gratitude for the gesture commended the Minister for empowering the women who have been financially excluded over the years, but with this intervention, they would have a sense of belonging through this new lease of life.

“He (Bwari) did well and really tried. I won’t stop praying for him for what he has done for us. I assure him that Insha Allah, all these women including me, will never let him down,” she said.

Another Women leader from Tafa Local Government of Niger State, Memuna Dauda, also said: “We are so grateful for what he did for us and it is our prayer that God will increase him more and more and enlarge his coast in Jesus name.

“It is also our prayer that as he is doing this, he would regain everything he has lost.”