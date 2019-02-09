Mgbolu: One year after

This weekend marks the first anniversary of the death of former image maker of the Nigeria Football Association, the NFA(now NFF), Austin Mgbolu.

Mgbolu served as public relations officer of then NFA between 1993 and 2001. He died from complications from an earlier surgery. Nicknamed ‘Booster’ for his magnanimity and encouragement of younger professionals, Mgbolu served in four administrations in the NFF.

Incidentally, Mgbolu’s one year anniversary coincided with the burial of his mother-in-law who will buried today.

