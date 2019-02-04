Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo in hot race for Golden Shoe

Their goals may not have been enough to secure all three points for their sides this weekend, but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both netted braces to keep their Golden Shoe hopes intact.

Kylian Mbappe, who currently joins the podium with these two giants of world football, is still yet to play in this matchday and could get some points on the board before the weekend comes to a close.

In the top ten there are a few surprises with Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Nicolas Pepe (Lille) and Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) featuring, along with familiar hitmen like Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski well down the list.