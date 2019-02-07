Merchant Navy petitions NIMASA over Chinese domination of Cabotage trade

By Godfrey Bivbere & Cynthia Alo

THE Nigeria Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association has petitioned Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, over what it described as the domination of Chinese seafarers in a refinery project currently going on in Lekki area of Lagos.

The petition dated 18th December 2018, and addressed to the Executive Director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage states: “Our attention has been drawn to the influx of Chinese Seafarers into the Nigeria Maritime industry in contravention of the Cabotage Act, 2003. Information at our disposal reveals that a particular Refinery project at Lekki, Lagos shall be deploying two Anchor Handling Tug Supply, AHTS and lay barge for its use. The vessels will be used for installation of pipelines, Single Bouy Mooring, SBM and etc.

“The Anchor Handling Tug Supply vessel have minimum crew complement of twenty-two each and the lay barge is to carry 200 staff strength onboard. With their back to back, the total workforce would be 500 personnel approximately and the duration of the contract is two years plus.

“All Nigerians onboard the HYSY698 were sacked as we are also informed that the vessel HYSY698 managers said they do not need any Nigerian to work with them. The vessel was detained by NIMASA for failing to comply with the manning requirement of the Cabotage law and was later released after three days which is not acceptable. According to the report, the vessels which would commence operation soon at the worksite will be of no benefit to the indigenes.

“We are informed that the owners and agents of the vessels refuse to work with Nigerians onboard, rather they already have full crew of Chinese Seafarers from the Master of the vessels to the least man onboard.”