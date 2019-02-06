MEND backs Buhari, warns oil assets vandals

By Etop Ekanem

Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, has directed “affiliate militant groups to support President Muhammadu Buhari at this year’s polls.”

According to Jomo Gbomo, the group’s spokesman, in a statement yesterday, “although MEND didn’t officially accept the Federal Government’s amnesty programme, President Buhari has, till date, kept faith with a programme that has positively impacted on youth development in the region.

“Amidst other development efforts stalled by funding problems partly occasioned by oil assets vandalism, it is our view that President Buhari’s re-election bid be supported to enable him demonstrates avowed love for the Niger Delta.

“This peaceful approach is not cowardice and we warn militant groups to shun vandalism of oil facilities.

“In giving this support, we know the world is watching and hopes that Buhari will reciprocate rather than fritter away this sufficient goodwill freely given for his re-election.”