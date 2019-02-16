Breaking News
May God use this election to declare glory on Nigeria, Adeboye prays

By Sam Eyoboka

AHEAD of today’s  presidential election, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has prayed   for free, fair and peaceful elections in Nigeria.
Pastor E A Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God preaching art the ongoing 2018 Holy Ghost Congress at the km 46, Lagos-Ibadan expressway camp of the church
Photos Lamidi Bamidele

Leading his numerous followers across the globe, Adeboye prayed for Nigeria and other  African nations preparing for similar elections.

He assured  that “whatever we are

going through as a nation and as an individual, are all known to God and He will undoubtedly intervene.

Adeboye then led millions of his readers across over 196 nations of the world in a series of prayer points for the peace of the exercise just a day after the key contestants in the election signed a second peace accord to abide by the outcome of the exercise.“Pray that the electoral institutions will not compromise standard for free and fair election; pray for the electorate, for God’s guidance in voting for the right candidate.

Continuing, the General Overseer urged his readers to “pray that all those who are seeking power by fetish means will be disappointed; pray that God will choose for us leaders that will rule in righteousness and fear of God.

“Father, let all men in government fear you and do away with unrighteous behaviors for the good of our nations. (Eccl 12:13)

“Father, use this coming elections to declare your glory in Nigeria and other nations. “Father, we decree and declare nations to be free of every form of wastage be it human beings or finance in Jesus’ name

“Father, help our leaders to walk in your fear, wisdom, knowledge and understanding,” he prayed.


