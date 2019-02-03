Maximum points crucial in an abridged league, MFM FC coach says after slim win

Lagos – Fidelis Ilechukwu, the Chief Coach of Lagos-based MFM FC, on Sunday said getting the maximum points in any match in an abridged league was a priority ahead of playing eye-catching games.

Ilechukwu said after his team’s 1-0 defeat of visiting Wikki Tourists of Bauchi at the Agege Stadium in Lagos that the win was more important to him and his team.



The abridged 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Group A Match Day 6 fixture, only a 69th minute strike separated both sides.

Chijioke Akuneto’s tap-in after a Mohammad Said sublime pass gave the hosts the maximum points.

“We did not play well enough today. I think the players are a bit tired. Maybe it is as a result of our last training.

“But the maximum points are the most important thing for now, it doesn’t matter how we get the results.

“To be candid, playing abridged league is very tough. So, we need to make sure that we pick our points, because we can’t afford a slip.

“We played an entirely boring first half, but I have earlier informed one of the players that he will play.

“Though he is not tall, but he is fast. So, I told him to get the job done. So, when he made the assist, he came to me to thank me for the confidence,’’ Ilechukwu said.

The coach however said his team could only get better as the abridged league progresses, adding that his team needed some level of fitness.

“I am the youngest coach in Nigeria with the youngest team. So, we need experience as we progress in the league,” he said.(NAN)