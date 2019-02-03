Match Day 6 results in 2018/2019 NPFL

On 6:41 pmIn Sports by Idowu BankoleComments

Following are the results of Match Day 6 fixtures played on Sunday in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)

Group A

MFM FC 1-0 Wikki Tourists FC

Enyimba International FC 2-0 Rivers United

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Remo Stars FC

Katsina United 3-1 Niger Tornadoes

ALSO READ:NPFL Match Day 3 Violence: Fans kick, Remo Stars condemn, promise to punish offender

Group B

Akwa United 3-0 Go Round FC

El-Kanemi Warriors 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars

Kano Pillars 3-0 Nasarawa United

Gombe United 0-0 Plateau United

Heartland FC 3-2 Kada City FC

FC IfeanyiUbah 1-2 Abia Warriors


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.