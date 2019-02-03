Match Day 6 results in 2018/2019 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 6 fixtures played on Sunday in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)
Group A
MFM FC 1-0 Wikki Tourists FC
Enyimba International FC 2-0 Rivers United
Sunshine Stars 2-1 Remo Stars FC
Katsina United 3-1 Niger Tornadoes
Group B
Akwa United 3-0 Go Round FC
El-Kanemi Warriors 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars
Kano Pillars 3-0 Nasarawa United
Gombe United 0-0 Plateau United
Heartland FC 3-2 Kada City FC
FC IfeanyiUbah 1-2 Abia Warriors