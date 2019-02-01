Markets shut down, stadium filled as Atiku campaigns in Enugu

By Emeka Mamah, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU- MARKETS in Enugu Enugu metropolis closed shops by noon on Friday as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Mr Peter Obi campaigned in Enugu state.

The labour union had ordered that markets in the metropolis close by noon to pay solidarity to the PDP candidate’s rally but some traders failed to comply with the directive and remained in the markets.

Similarly, not all the public schools operated fully as some did not open for academic activities such as Government College Enugu, while some school that opened operated for few hours and closed to enable teachers participate in the rally.

It was however learnt that there was no government directive in that regard except the one passed on by labour leaders in the state.

In another development, the popular Ogui road in the heart of the coal City was cordoned at Otigba junction making party supports treck long distance to the stadium for the rally.

Meanwhile, the 22,000 capacity Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium was filled to the brim since midday up to past 4 pm that the PDP candidate was yet to arrive from Ebonyi state.

The supporters were waiting with many entertainment dances and music bands as at the time of filling this report.