Man Utd, PSG face UEFA investigation after fan incidents

UEFA on Wednesday announced that disciplinary proceedings had begun against both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain after numerous incidents involving their supporters during Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) heads the ball during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 football match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on February 12, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Both sides face charges that their fans threw objects during the last 16, first leg, which PSG won 2-0. PSG’s former United winger Angel di Maria was photographed holding a bottle that had been thrown towards him from the crowd.

In addition, PSG face charges after fireworks were lit by their supporters, as well as for “acts of damages” and “crowd disturbance”.

The Premier League side also face charges that their fans blocked stairways during the game, going against the safety and security regulations of European football’s governing body.

UEFA said their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on February 28.

The second leg of the tie will be played in Paris on March 6.

PSG had one end of their Parc des Princes stadium closed for their 6-1 win over Red Star Belgrade in the group stage in October as a punishment after fans lit flares during their defeat at home to Real Madrid in the competition last season.


