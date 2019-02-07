Man jailed 21 years for defiling neighbour’s 6-yr-old daughter

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A Lagos State High Court, sitting in Igbosere, yesterday, sentenced a 37 years old trader Ahmed Ayanyemi, for raping his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter.

Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya jailed him after he entered a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to the offence.

The judge said that the convict’s jail term takes effects from November 19, 2016, when he was first remanded in prison custody.

Ayanyemi, committed the offence at 61 Kaka Zone II, in the Ayobo area, at about 7pm, on October 25, 2016 .

He was said to have also performed foreplay with the minor before raping her.

He was first arraigned on October 26, 2016 before an Ogba magistrate’s court for raping his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter.

The prosecuting officer, Raphael Donny, mentioned that the offence was punishable under section 135 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Nigeria, 2011.

Ayanyemi had pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge preferred against him.

The presiding Magistrate, F. Ikobayo, admitted the suspect to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was however re-arraigned on November 19, 2016, before the High court, and trial commenced, the convict however opted for a plea bargain, which was granted and he was sentenced accordingly, to 21 years imprisonment.