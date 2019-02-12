Man in trouble for stealing teenager’s pant

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of 29- year-old Rasaq Iyanda, for allegedly stealing a 13-year-old girl’s pant.

The magistrate, Mrs Mary Awodele, ordered that the defendant be kept in prison due to the magnitude of the alleged offence.

Iyanda is facing a count charge of assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Idoko James, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.6, at about 2:00p.m. at Dalegun compound, Osogbo.

James said the defendant removed the pant of the minor, who was sleeping at the corridor at her parent’s house.

He said the complainant, father of the girl, heard his daughter complaining of her pant “missing from her body’’ while she was asleep.

The prosecutor said it took the tireless effort of the police detectives to track the defendant.

He said the offence contravened Section 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.11, Laws of Osun,2003.

The defendant, pleaded not guilty to the count charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Olatunbosun Oladipupo , prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, however, refused the oral bail application, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case until March 12 for hearing of the bail application.