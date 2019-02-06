Man bags 10 years jail term for killing friend over 2015 presidential election

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—A man, Kamoru Kushimo, who stabbed his friend to death during an argument over who would win the general election of 2015, was yesterday sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere.

Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya, sentenced him, after reviewing the facts and evidence before her.

She found him guilty of the offence of manslaughter and sentenced him accordingly.

Kushimo was arraigned on February 10, 2016, on a count charge of manslaughter preferred against him by Lagos State.

Trouble started after the deceased returned from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, rally to the viewing centre where he and the convict who was supporting All Progressive Congress, APC, started arguing about which would win the 2015, elections.

During their altercation, the convict and the deceased engaged in a fight and the convict told the deceased that it seems the alcoholic bitters he was drinking had intoxicated him so much that he was saying nonsense.

The deceased got angry and went to pick a knife to fight the convict, and the convict too ran to a nearby place to pick a broken bottle and stabbed the deceased on his chest and back, outside the viewing centre, which led to his death.

After the incident, some people, who were also at the viewing centre, tried to take the deceased and the convict to a hospital for treatment.

When the people taking the convict to the hospital were later informed that the deceased was dead, the convict was taken to the Police Station.

The prosecutor, Mr. Adebayo Haroun, during arraignment, told the court that the convict committed the offence on November 5, 2014.

He said the convict stabbed the deceased Mubarak Olawale Salau, who was his friend, with a broken larger beer bottle on the chest and the left side of his back.

Haroun said that the incident occurred at a viewing centre at Alaafia Street, Alaagba Bus Stop in Lagos at about 9:30 p.m.