Man, 55, in court over alleged N320,000 fraud

A 55-year-old man, Waheed Akande, who allegedly obtained N320,000 under false pretences, was on Monday docked at Ijede Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Akande is facing a two-count charge of fraud and breach of contract.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Aminu Isaac, the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 23, 2018 at 10:40 a.m., at Lugbusi town off Adamo area of Ikorodu.

Isaac said the defendant obtained the money from the complainant, Mrs Victoria Opeoluwa, with a promise to clear one acre of land at Lugbusi town.

The offences contravened Sections 212(1) and 314(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oshodi-Makanju, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 21 for mention. (NAN)