Man, 44, lures 6-yr-old girl with N20, defiles her

By Daud Olatunji

A 44-year-old man, Rafiu Moruf, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl in Aferiku, Idiroko area of Ogun State.

The suspect, as gathered, lured the girl into his apartment located behind SS Secondary School in Aferiku community, with N20.

Mother of the abused girl, Ranti Owonifaari, was said to have noticed her holding on to her private part, moaning, after leaving the suspect’s apartment.

On closer observation, she noticed semen in her daughter’s private part, while her pant was stained with blood.

Upon interrogation, the six-year-old Primary 1 pupil described how the suspect defiled her.

Police probe

Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said: “On February 11, one Ranti Owonifaari, reported that she noticed an unusual behaviour from her daughter which prompted her to examine her closely and noticed there was semen in her private part.

“On questioning the girl, she revealed to her how the suspect took her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, the DPO Idiroko, CSP Amodu Aloko, led detectives to the suspect’s house where he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, for proper investigation and prosecution.”