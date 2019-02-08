Mambilla hydropower project, major priority on The Next Level Agenda — Buhari

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—President Muhammadu Buhari has said the completion of Mambilla hydropower project is one of the key projects on his Next Level Agenda, if reelected president come February 16, 2019.

He said the neglect of the power generation project, which has since been neglected by previous governments, has made the priority list of his administration, which completion remained germane to him.

Buhari spoke, yesterday, in Jalingo, capital of Taraba State, during a presidential campaign rally at the Jolly Nyame stadium.

The president, who addressed a crowd of All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters and well-wishers in Hausa language, promised more developmental projects, if re-elected.

Only those who don’t wish Nigeria well still support APC —Obi

According to him, “the Mambilla hydropower project is the main project that will bring accelerated development not only in Taraba State but the entire country.

“It will generate enough electricity for you to do businesses and improve your living standard, which I will complete , if re-elected as president.”

He also acknowledged that Taraba State, as an agrarian state, is in vantage position to tackle poverty with the Federal Government’s agricultural policy that gives farmers across the country easy access to fertilizers at subsidised rate.

National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who described Buhari as the only honest man among the presidential candidates, said PDP had lost relevance since 2015.

He said: “PDP will fail. They have fallen and they died in sin. The Bible tells us that he who perishes in sin shall never resurrect.”

Oshiomole, who received decampees from other parties, including some former aides of Governor Darius Ishaku said the PDP’s structure in Taraba State was diminishing daily and stands to lose to the APC.

Governorship candidate of the APC, Sani Danladi, called on Taraba citizens to vote for President Buhari and all candidates of the APC on February 16 and March 2.