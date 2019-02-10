Majemite donates note books to primary schools in Ughelli

The coordinator ofTeam Majemite for Okowa 2019, Chief Fred Okiemute Majemite has donated notebooks to some primary schools in Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking to journalists shortly after making the donations in one of the primary schools -Ekiugbo – Ughelli Primary School, he explained that the gesture is aimed at complimenting Governor Okowa’s achievements in the development of education in the state, even as he noted that education is the springboard to any meaningful development in the society.

Majemite, who is also the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, Delta Central chapter, promised that the group will soon establish a scholarship scheme for the best pupils and students in order to promote academic excellence in the area

He disclosed that ‘ Team Majemite for Okowa 2019’ had last year organised sporting activities for youths in the area to compliment Governor Okowa’s achievement in the area of sports in the state as he referred to Governor Okowa as the ‘Ogbemudia of Sports’ in Delta”. He reasoned that besides engaging the youths meaningfully, he noted that a lot of youths have made fortunes through sporting activities.

We are doing all these to support Governor Okowa’s re-election bid. The governor has kept to all his electioneering promises in all sectors of the economy across the state. You do not change what is good. Deltans will appreciate him for his laudable achievements through the ballot box. So, his re-election is a done deal. There is no vacancy in Government House, Asaba. ”

The former Delta State Commissioner also stated PDP at the national level has promised Nigerians better days as he remarked that President Buhari’s All Progressive Congress, APC, has failed Nigerians woefully.

The Delta State PDP chieftain seized the opportunity to call on electorate in Delta Central and indeed Urhobo nation who have not collected their PVCs to take advantage of INEC’ s extension of the date for the collection of unclaimed PVCs to do so, adding that” it is only through their PVCs that they can vote massively for Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections “