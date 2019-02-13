LITF market women, traders promise Buhari 10million votes

…say he deserves a second term

By Ebun Sessou

In support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition and ensure its actualisation, market women, traders, artisans, automobile engineers among other stakeholders in the Lagos International Trade Fair, LITF, have promised 10 million votes, saying he deserves a second term.

The traders were among a group called Lucy Ambassadors at the Trade Fair who applauded President Buhari for keeping to his promises and also making them feel the presence of federal might in the market.

Speaking at a rally organised at the Trade Fair while endorsing President Buhari, the women, Lucy Ambassadors among others, said that their support for President Buhari was borne out of his efforts in giving them a representative, the Executive Director of the LITF, Mrs. Lucy Ajayi, to alleviate their problems.

According to them, the LITF has been in a state of disarray over the years until it was given a human face which now enables them to do their businesses without fear.

Former Chairman, Balogun Business Association, Mr. Pascal Udeh, who is a key player in the LITF, disclosed that President Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has the integrity to restore the glory of the LITF.

According to him, the combination of President Buhari and the ED of LITF, Mrs. Lucy Ajayi will ensure transformation, business development and growth and investment opportunities that the market desires.

His words: “Since the present administration came to power, the level of transformation in the LITF has been unquantifiable and we believe that Lucy has been instrumental to that.

“She is a rare breed whom we least expected could pull any stunt in the Trade Fair, but she has done tremendously well and painted a picture of the kind of person Buhari is to them, for which they are ready to vote Buhari as President again so that the good work may continue.

“We have never had it so good, the EDs in time past were not accessible, they also lacked vision but Madam Lucy Ajayi has a listening ear which helped her to achieve the feat she was able to achieve here.

“Imagine a situation where we are having this kind of edifice and no payment duly made, was remitted to the federation purse.

“The situation here was worse compared to what it is now; she is doing a great job. Prior to now, we had crisis here, the roads were bad to the extent that trucks fall every now and then, but she took some palliative measures and normalcy was restored.

“I don’t know Buhari but I know Madam Lucy, there is relative peace in the Trade Fair now, so I will vote Buhari for the continuity of this good development here.

Pascal, however, urged the Federal Government to consider the creation of wards and proper delineation of the Trade Fair.

“Owing to the large numbers of people doing business here who will like to cast their votes here, I call on the Federal Government to create wards and delineate this place to enable us vote,” Pascal pleaded.

Chief Lucy Ajayi, however, hinted that due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on delivery, she has resolved to embark on the construction of the 5km road leading to the Trade Fair, describing the attainment of this dream as a landmark victory which is possible before the end of February.

“The rally was organised by the business clusters in the Trade Fair, they sponsored it in testimony to the good works they claim I have done here.

“They should expect more of it once President Muhammadu Buhari is voted in the second time because he has given me mandate to listen to them and see how we can move Nigeria forward from here.

“If you visit this place by the end of this month, you will see that we have started constructing the 5km road by the grace of God and it will be named after President Muhammadu Buhari, instead of the old ways of naming halls after past presidents.

“So many things done wrongly in time past have been corrected here, since I came as the new Executive Director.

“Their papers were revalidated to give them a legal sense of belonging here, monies was properly remitted to the government’s coffers and the ease of doing business was reactivated.

“I have remitted more than N1.5bn to the federation account within the space of one year and few months, and at least we have N900m in the consolidated revenue account as I speak,” she said.

The LITF boss also noted how she was able to stem the ugly trend of violence recorded in the Trade Fair, through direct empowerment of the hitherto bad boys, who had since turned a new leaf doing quite beneficial things to make a living and consequently restore sanity in the area.

She also took the opportunity to sensitise eligible voters gathered there to vote right, citing the appropriate finger that they would use to avoid having voided votes.

Some of those gathered at the rally gave testimonies of where they were in time past and how their lives have been transformed, due to Madam Ajayi’s style of administration in the Trade Fair.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Ifeanyi Anikpeh gave a picture of what he had been through before he was rescued by the present administration.

The 27years old Software Engineer, narrated how APC led administration gave him life. “I have been around for some times now prior to APC taking over government, I had no help with all the competence, I have written so many proposals but they never gave it any reckoning.

“Now I am a better person, thanks to Madam Lucy Ajayi who rework the view point of many youths who were seen as miscreants in time past.

Former Executive Members of the Trade Fair stakeholders present at rally were; Chief Oscar Paul Odogwu,Chief Alex Obi Odurukwe and Comrade Uba Ameachi.

Also, Alhaji Musa Gwari, Assistant Chairman, Lagos State Arewa Community, Ojo division, who came along with many members in solidarity with the Buhari second term movement, also aired his views of the Arewa front in the axis.

“We in Arewa are ready to vote Buhari back to the office, we have our PVCs and nothing will stop it, he is better than all the other candidates, being a sincere and untainted personality”.