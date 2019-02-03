 LG gets reward for leading innovations in smart device world

By Juliet Umeh

Electronics maker, LG, has received recognition for leading innovations in the electronics, mobile devices and other equipment as the company took home more than 140 awards and honours at the recently-concluded Consumer Electronic Show, CES 2019, in Las Vegas, USA.

The awards came both for being the best in electronic equipment production and the innovative roll-up Tv manufacture. It clinched the Engadget Best of CES Award in the TV category for the fifth consecutive year, this time for the revolutionary LG signature OLED TV model – a 65-inch rollable OLED TV.

Also, the LG Soundbar and LG ThinQ smartphone were honoured by the Consumer Technology Association, CTA, with CES Best of Innovation Awards in their respective categories.

LG received top accolades from Engadget, TechRadar, Popular Mechanics, SlashGear, Reviewed.com, Techlicious and others in addition to 17 CES Innovation Awards from the CTA across home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories.

The LG rollable television stole the show this year, bringing in more than 70 awards and honours from a wide range of respected technology media publications. LG’s 2019 line-up of LG grams ultra lightweight laptops served notice that they will be a force to be reckoned with in 2019 with major awards from publications including Reviewed.com, Trusted Reviews and Techlicious.