Leah Sharibu: Methodist Church, Dame Etiaba accuse FG of inaction

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Methodist Church Nigeria and a former governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, have called on the Federal Government to release without further delay, the Dapchi, Yobe State Christian school girl, Leah Sharibu allegedly kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents in 2018.

Speaking during the presentation of Mr. Onyekachi Nwaulo as the Lay President of the Methodist Diocese of Onitsha, at St Andrews Cathedral Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area, Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Livinus Onuagha and Dame Etiaba said the Federal Government seemed to have forgotten the school girl.

Sharibu is one of the 111 girls of Government Girls Science and Technical College who were allegedly kidnapped from their hostel in Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018. She has not yet been released by her captors 354 days after her kidnap.

Her Muslim colleagues have been released but she is still being held by the Boko Haram insurgents.

While Bishop Onuagha accused the Federal Government of inaction over the release of Miss Sharibu, Dame Etiaba urged Christians not to allow her die in detention by the Boko Harm insurgents because she represents the existence of Christianity in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government is playing politics with the release of the kidnapped Christian School girl, Leah Sharibu or why is Boko Haram still holding her? The Federal Government should do what it did to release her Muslim colleagues.”

Dame Etiaba, on her part said: “We seem to have forgotten Leah Sharibu. Federal Government and Nigerians must not allow her to die, we must all join hands to liberate her, we must pray for her safety and freedom.

“Leah holds the life of Christianity in Nigeria and Christians in Nigeria and the world must rise up to ensure that she is released alive. No harm should be allowed to befall her. We are surprised that up till date, the girl has not been released.”

Our fears about election

On the forthcoming general election, the Methodist Church expressed fear that “the ruling party in the country may not allow the wishes of the masses to be reflected in the forthcoming elections in Nigeria. That is our fear.

“One of the reasons for our fears is the crowd coming from Niger Republic, Chad and Mali that was allowed into the country to support the APC rally in the North, like the recent one that happened in Kano State.”