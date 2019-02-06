Lava debuts Nigeria with affordable mobile devices

By Prince Okafor

India Lava International Limited, recently launched its operations in Nigeria through the introduction of feature phones.

The mobile company launched the series phones to serve the mass market in the country. The series includes C1, A1, N1 and smartphones Z series which includes Z81, Z81 3GB and Iris 51.

The company explained that their move is geared towards delivering valuable, reliable and affordable mobile technology for the Nigerian market.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lava Africa, Mr. Vikram Singh, appreciated the opportunity given to them to introduce the brand. He noted that Lava which started its operations in 2009 in India had remained committed to delivering trustworthy products and the most reliable user experience in all the markets it operates.

He said: “By introducing an unmatched 4G experience to Nigeria, Lava is hopeful that it will have a positive impact on the economic development and social enhancement of many communities across the country.”

Singh explained that after their successful outing in Egypt, that the company chose Nigeria as its next step for expansion with a promise to deliver affordable mobile technology to the market and community.

“Lava has also established a partnership with Raya Trade who will be taking up distribution of the company’s phones, a move which signifies that the mobile company intends to penetrate the market against incumbents already in the market,” he added.