Lauretta Onochie educates PDP, Secondus on foreigners involvement in rally

By Nwafor Sunday

Lauretta Onochie, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has grasped the hypothetical submission of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to lecture the National Chairman and members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the alleged involvement of two governors from Niger who attended the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential rally in Kano state.
Reports from both PDP and its national chairman have it that Buhari and the ruling APC have structurally plotted ways of using Nigeriens to rig the forthcoming February 16th presidential election.

However, feeling disquietude with the participation of foreigners at the APC, presidential rally in Kano, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, fired a bullet statement at the security agencies, urging them to probe the situation surrounding the foreigners participation.

Huffed with the above report and vexatious canards, Onochie alluded that the freedom of association enshrined in the 1999 constitution gave people the right to associate with anyone in the world.

Her words, “There’s freedom of Association in the world.”

Recall also that INEC, through its director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, advised PDP members to be complacent, unworried and move on with their political duties, noting that the commission has no power to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari because he (Buhari) did not violate any section of the law by inviting foreign governors from Niger to attend his rally as opposed by PDP.

Connecting her political nexus with INEC’s statement, Onochie reminisced the days of late Nelson Mandela, former president of South-Africa, when he attended UK Labour Party conference on 28 Sept 2000 and gave a mind alluring speech.

She equally gave insight on how Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu, national leader of APC, was invited to the US Democratic Party Conference.

With these incidents put together, she averred that ‘PDP IS A STONE AGE PARTY’.

