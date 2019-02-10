LASG, Reddington seek increased partnership for affordable healthcare

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State government will continue to seek partnership with private sector healthcare providers to increase access and affordability of quality healthcare for residents. The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Idiat Adebule, who stated this while commissioning the Reddington Lekki Hospital, noted that providing quality healthcare for a growing population like Lagos cannot be left to government alone as the resources of the state was limited and needed in other areas such as Education, Infrastructural development, Security among others.

Adebule commended Reddington Hospital Group for the affordable standard and quality of healthcare provided in all its facilities which she said has helped reduced medical tourism and cut capital flight.

She said the new branch at Lekki Phase One will provide more access to the growing population in that axis and pledged the support of Lagos State government to private healthcare providers to expand to all nooks and crannies of the state.

Adebule noted that Reddington Hospital and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) have collaborated in the past in critical areas of medical care and training of specialists in different areas of medicine.

Speaking at the event, the Group Medical Director of Reddington Hospital Group, Dr. Olutunde Lalude, said the hospital group was poised to reverse the negative global ranking of Nigeria (187 out of 190 countries) when it comes to quality healthcare by bringing quality, affordable health services to the people hence the establishment of the Reddington Lekki Hospital.

Lalude said the Lekki branch will provide a mix of family medicine and specialist services “including certain types of surgery, together with sophisticated imaging and laboratory medicine.”

He said a purpose-built emergency centre provides a highly competent emergency care 24 hours of the day.

Giving insight into the state-of-the-art facilities at Reddington Lekki Hospital, the Medical Director, Dr. Misbah Oleolo, said the hospital has a “fully integrated electronic patient management system backed up with conventional notes for eventualities.”

He said healthcare delivery at the hospital is based on two facets: world-class critical services and five-star hospitality experiences.

The Reddington Hospital as a leading international healthcare provider in West Africa has been the first independent hospital in Nigeria to be awarded full international accreditation on Quality by COHSASA, an international healthcare accreditation body based in South Africa.

The Reddington has been recently re-accredited for another 3 years (until 2021) following her outstanding success in an audit carried out in June 2018.

Founded in 2006, Reddington Hospital Group has grown over the years with numerous facilities spread across Lagos with its flagship hospital located in Victoria Island.