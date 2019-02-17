LASG plans stiffer measures to curb public service corruption

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has disclosed that the state will commence another strategy to end corruption in public offices with activation of Electronic- Procurement platform.

The governor said this at the 2nd edition of the Lagos State Annual Public Procurement Summit held in Ikeja, themed Entrenching Transparency and Prudence in the Management of Government’s Procurement Process: The Responsibility of Stakeholders.

Ambode, who was represented by the Lagos State Head of Service, HOS, Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola, said the theme of this year’s summit is apt and speaks loudly on the need for integrity.

He said: “The combination of honesty, accountability, transparency, fairness, self-discipline and probity is to take its course on the public procurement process.”

“Apart from being the process by which the government contracts infrastructure, supplies and professional services, transparency procurement is central to expenditure management of any government.

“Thus, there is an urgent need to ensure the procurement process is transparent, efficient and effective in order to curb wastage and misappropriation of public funds and resources.”

In his welcome address, General Manager of Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, LSPPA, Mr. Fatai Onofowote said: “Public Procurement is about the total life cycle of the goods, works and services to be procured using public fund. It is about planning, contract formation, contract management and finally disposal of public asset”.